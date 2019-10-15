Love Life Greensboro (Charlotte, Raleigh)

This past Saturday, I had the privilege of participating in a fairly extraordinary ministry.

The sole abortion clinic in Greensboro is located on Randleman Rd. It has been existence for over two decades. It is a horrible place where human lives are deliberately taken nearly every work day. More than likely, tens of thousands of unborn babies have been killed at this facility.

Fortunately, a Christian ministry was begun in Charlotte a couple of years ago. It is called Love Life. This organization conducts "prayer walks" at abortion clinics in Charlotte, Greensboro, Raleigh and even in New York City. It is a combination of worship, targeted prayer and intervention. In Greensboro, participants gather at the Destiny Christian Center on Randleman Rd. After a period of worship and prayer-- which includes music and singing-- those assembled walk approximately one block to the site of the abortion clinic where the services continue.

At the abortion clinic, the organization has trained sidewalk counselors who attempt to intervene in a loving manner with the young women who arrive to have their unborn babies killed. Later, mentoring is offered for these young women. Love Life also recruits potential foster and adoptive parents for babies and children who essentially are orphans. This is therefore a ministry both to the young women, and to the children who are saved.

Also at the site is a van operated by the Greensboro Pregnancy Care Center that offers on-site, mobile ultrasounds on behalf of these young women and their babies.

A key objective is to reduce the numbers of abortions at the facility, and thereby ultimately to make the business nonviable. Love Life is a moral presence that calls for God's help to snuff out the evil activities taking place at the clinic.

Love Life has been doing all of this at the Greensboro abortion clinic for nearly two years. It has assembled there on Wednesdays and Saturdays; and claims a sharp reduction in the number of young women undergoing abortion on these days. Regional churches are recruited to assist. When I was there, three churches were represented; and 185 people participated.

Directly in front of the abortion clinic, a small group of abortion supporters wearing rainbow vests congregate to assist the clinic and to disrupt the activities of Love Life by jeering and making a bunch of noise. But it does not deter the activity even one iota. Love Life's activities are highly planned and structured; and the leaders caution attendees not to engage with the nasty leftists. Attendees are given a distinctive T-shirt to wear to enable observers to understand that this is a planned, deliberate activity-- with participants all on the same team.

Of course, the clinic is located on the eastern side of town which tends to be much more heavily African-American. This tends to corroborate the point made by some pro-life advocates that abortion is partially intended to exterminate selectively African-American babies.

North Carolina residents with pro-life convictions who reside around Greensboro, Raleigh or Charlotte ought to check out this organization and get involved.