Local Sponsorship of Cultural Marxism

It was very interesting yesterday to see that WND was casting a huge spotlight on the major HMO, Kaiser Permanente, pronouncing in a prominent advertisement its support of drag queen story hours for children.

Of course, we were supposed to have had our own drag queen story hour for children here in Greensboro several weeks ago at the Pride Festival. These festivals have become clarion indicators of the cultural rot that has taken hold in American cities. The big message is that various perversions and deviances are to be celebrated and embraced.

Of course, the local pride festival had its own list of organizational sponsors. These were, according to YES!Weekly:

Ralph Lauren

Blue Ridge Companies

100.3 KISS FM

Biltmore Hotel Greensboro

Boxcar Bar + Arcade

Bombshell Beer Company

Caddy LLC

City of Greensboro

Cone Health Foundation

Greensboro Children’s Museum

Greensboro ComiCon

Greensboro Downtown Residents Association

Lincoln Financial Group

Little Brother Brewing

Oscar Oglethorpe

Procter & Gamble

Replacements, Ltd.

Truliant Federal Credit Union

SunTrust Bank

YES! Weekly

These organizations were, indirectly, sponsoring the drag queen story hour for children that was to take place at the local Pride Festival... by supporting the larger event.

Of course, this is only a small partial list of organizational support of cultural Marxism locally, statewide, and indeed nationwide. It is very unfortunate that so many organizations pretend to be responsible; but openly reject God's plan for gender, sexuality, marriage and the family-- and then attempt to force it on young people.