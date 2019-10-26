Guilford County Schools to Squeeze Out Short-Term Suspensions?

I am hearing through the grapevine about an effort that seems to be afoot within the Guilford County Schools system.

If we are to believe the text of this petition, our esteemed school board and superintendent are trying to tighten dramatically the circumstances under which a student can be suspended on a short-term basis. The school would be forced to allow the student to remain in the classroom until an appeal has been considered. The student would also be able to appeal all the way to the superintendent's office.

The petition also alleges that this new policy would violate state law. That raises the question as to whether those pursuing this change are counting on the state's lopsided democratic socialist Supreme Court majority to allow them to proceed. They likely know they have nothing to fear from the county sheriff, the district attorney or the state attorney general.

I would leave it to the reader to decide whether it is wise to entrust your kids' (or grandkids') education to this crowd. Violence and disorder interfere with the process of learning and teaching; and it is often the most disadvantaged students whose educations are adversely impacted.

Addendum: This piece substantiates the situation further.