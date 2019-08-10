Deena Hayes-Greene and Profiting from Racial Aggrievement

I received last week a communication from the North Carolina Medical Society. It had hosted a Maternal and Infant Health Summit recently. Among the speakers? None other than Deena Hayes-Greene, the chairwoman of the Guilford County Board of Education. Ms. Hayes-Greene was wearing a different hat at the meeting, however:

Deena Hayes-Greene from the Racial Equity Institute in Greensboro addressed ‘Race & Health: Making the Case for Racial Equity.’ Through statistics, research studies and stories she described the longstanding historic structures that have led to our current system and that perpetuate racism. Race is a primary indicator of outcomes in all ares of life, not just health, she said. She encouraged the audience to, as Bryan Stevenson, author of Just Mercy, advised: 'Get proximate to problem; change the narrative, be willing to be uncomfortable and inconvenienced; maintain hope, despite the brutal facts.'

Those with interest in the field of preventive medicine, however, know that both health behaviors and genetics have a profound effect on health. It is true that maternal and child health outcomes are worse in the black community. But we need to consider the effects of substance abuse, smoking and alcohol in pregnant women; conceiving and having children out of wedlock that can lead to material and emotional effects; improper diet; and of course any genetic contributors. A vast welfare state exists to assure that poor pregnant women can receive proper medical care and nutrition.

But it is apparently necessary to blame the problem somehow on racial inequity.

Ms. Hayes-Greene, of course, has had a long, distinguished career practicing identity politics on the Guilford school board. One of her primary interests had been to shield black students from the consequences of misbehavior thereby increasing disorder in the classroom and diminishing school safety. And because Guilford is a lefty county with corrupt, race-based machine politics, she was able to ascend to the position of chairwoman.

She has made a high-powered career out of racial aggrievement, traveling and giving programs through her Racial Equity Institute, that employs numerous trainers and "organizers". Various employers-- private and public-- require these insufferable training exercises.

The effect of such programs, and other initiatives of this type, is to marginalize and stigmatize white men in particular.

During prior years, it might have been possible for lucrative school system contracts to land in the lap of a paramour, or live-in lover, or husband, or whatever... as reported in the old Rhinoceros Times.

But now, it is also possible to "cash in" by nursing old racial grievances, and selling the product to various organizations.