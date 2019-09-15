Worthless Tillis' Greatest Hits

A lot has happened since he was sworn in during early 2015. However, Thom Tillis has reliably disappointed conservatives and constitutionists throughout North Carolina.

Now that he faces a substantial primary challenge, he is changing his tune and pretending to support the president's agenda on borders and immigration.

I was plowing through a pile of articles in my home office and found several oldies-but-goodies:

The title of this post suggests that these instances represent Tillis' "greatest hits". That might not be entirely true, because he likely has many other instances of moving left-of-center.

You can't, after all, enjoy a 38% Conservative Review lifetime rating, or a 50% New American Freedom Index score, without dropping the ball on many issues.

But these three articles I linked above seem entirely representative of what he was during the first 4.5 years of his senate term.

His primary against a well-funded conservative, Garland Tucker, should be interesting. You can count on the fact that the regional mainstream media will line up behind Tillis during primary season. He, after all, will be regarded as the Right Kind of Republican. If he survives the primary, the media will then try to bury him during the general election. These are not difficult predictions.

And it is entirely possible that he might survive the primary. The GOP primary electorate, after all, is not terribly conservative; and will oft tend to grant automatic advantages to incumbents.