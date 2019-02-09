The Sexual Jungle

From "Feral Sexuality" by Anthony Esolen, Touchstone:

People have rightly noted the breathtaking illogic of it all. We are to believe at once that there are no differences between a man and a woman, and that somebody can really be a woman trapped in a man's body, or vice-versa. It seems inexplicable...

First, only people who are almost numb to the wonderful differences between the sexes can ever suppose that you can make a transition from one to the other. It is like imagining that you could leap over the Grand Canyon if only you had a running start. And we are taught this numbness. We have the numbness drummed into our souls. If I were to say, at a typical university, "How fine a thing it is that women have those hips that can cradle a child," or "A good woman will think of more things to do for other people in a day than a good man will in a month, and she will actually do some of them," I would be accused of misogyny. That accusation can only make sense if it is understood that I am implying that men likewise must bear some wondrous things about them, for which women should be grateful. Thus it is that we must disdain women in order to promote the interests of females who wish to deny a great part of their womanhood, not to mention the manhood of men.

For the relations between the sexes are not now marked by gratitude. They are marked by suspicion, resentment, and recrimination. And these things, I suggest, help to explain why someone would fall into delusions of gender. It is not so much that the boy wants desperately to be a girl, about which he knows nothing, as that he wants desperately not to be a boy, because he has been taught that it is bad to be a boy. Boys do terrible things. Most of all, they grow up to be men, and men do terrible things; men are what is wrong with everything in the world. The girl who wants to be a boy, likewise, really wants desperately not to be a girl, because to be a girl is to be physically weak and vulnerable, and the object of innumerable offenses committed by men.

I am not saying that these feelings are mad. We are living in a jungle. That is the sexual revolution. It is not a tulip garden, as its early and relatively innocent promoters promised. It is a jungle. And in a jungle, you have beasts of prey. The worst of the sexes comes forth: aggressive and obnoxious men, sly and treacherous women, each sex hurting the other, and neither sex taking any responsibility for the general wickedness. If you are 25 years old and you have taken part in the jungle, you have been hurt badly and you have done your share of hurting others, too. The jungle makes good people dubious, dubious people bad, and bad people monsters. That should not surprise us.

I do not think there can be a bottom to the trouble. If we say that it will come to a stop because logic, biology, and human experience are all against it, I reply that we have already repudiated all of those things. We are standing on a crater whose floor continually collapses beneath us...

What is in the offing? Children by incest, confusing the categories of sibling and spouse; children by manufacture, confusing the categories of nature and artifice; the trans-human, in large part already among us as we replace face-to-face encounters with those mediated by machine, confusing the categories of animate and inanimate; "breaking the binary," confusing the categories of being and not-being; and subjecting all things to the dictates of individual wills molded by the machinery of mass phenomena: ants in an anthill, thinking themselves to be gods, and repudiating the Word by whom all things were made...

I am not, however, asking for perfection. Only for humanity, ordinary fallen humanity, sinful but not mad, often ungrateful but not essentially so, daft sometimes but still capable of loving man for being man and woman for being woman, with a heart for beauty, and for the innocence of children...

Not even diamond is as hard as the heart of man when he has consigned his mind and soul over to sin. In this state only the merciful hand of God will do: to soften that heart in the corrosive bath of his grace. Let it be soon, O Lord. Smite us and save us all.