The Political Response to the Redistricting Court Decision

This outcome was not unexpected. Last week, a three-judge panel in North Carolina unanimously decided that the Republicans' gerrymandered district lines in the state are illegal. It was an openly activist decision that feigned a constitutional basis never previously recognized or discovered during the many decades the Democrats controlled the state.

It was creative jurisprudence-- and one of the offending judicial activists was a Republican!

Nonetheless, the General Assembly Republicans are stuck with it. Various articles have suggested the impact might be limited. But a horrible stench remains.

The Wall Street Journal correctly observed, according to the Carolina Plott Hound, that "liberals assail partisan gerrymanders as undemocratic except when they do the rigging". And, in fact, when the courts make decisions such as these, it is profoundly undemocratic because it takes prerogatives away from the people's elected representatives.

And today, First in Freedom reports that state Senator Dan Blue, a black democratic socialist, has already asserted that his side is still free to gerrymander in the event they were to regain power.

The Republicans are severely disadvantaged on these matters for several reasons.

First, they unnecessarily reauthorized the Voting Rights Act during 2006-- two years before the country elected a black president. The Voting Rights Act has since been used against them repeatedly in redistricting lawsuits-- and especially here in North Carolina.

Second, they have refused to deal definitively with the scourge of judicial activism. We are going to see increasingly brazen activism in North Carolina courts now that the socialists have overwhelming control of the state Supreme Court.

Third, they still seem unequal to the socialists' power politics. The other side plays ruthlessly to win; whereas the Republicans are, at best, cagey and often strain to appear virtuous.

The Republican legislative leadership today hurried to point out they would be extremely satisfied with the maps drawn up by Dr. Jowei Chen. Chen was the expert witness hired by the democratic socialist party.

I recall last month when Dan Forest announced during his campaign kick-off in Winston-Salem that he would forsake negative campaigning. Of course, that is tantamount to unilateral disarmament. The socialists will not gleefully reciprocate. Does Forest truly want to refrain from pointing out his opponent's record, and making comparisons; and allow them to pummel him unopposed?

That the socialists and their compatriots in the media have been extraordinarily dishonest and dishonorable on the matter of gerrymandering is quite obvious. But you can't hope to prevail over them if you don't fight intelligently, and play to win.