The Importance of Churches/Denominations Drawing Certain Lines on the LGBTQ Agenda

Joshua Steely, Touchstone:

(Compromise) is especially justified when dealing with matters that are not of great significance. In such cases, compromise is generally a good thing.

But when it comes to important, foundational matters, such as those concerning doctrine and morals, compromise is not so good. In fact, it can be downright bad. If you compromise on something when you shouldn't, you yourself become compromised. You will then have to compromise more and more, and in the end you'll find that you've been compromised all the way over to the other side (or very nearly).

This happens, in part, because a compromise involves some degree of moral equivocation. When you compromise on something, you implicitly concede that the other position is justified, at least to some extent. That's why we compromise on things that are inconsequential, or unclear, or where both sides have a valid claim, and why we don't compromise on murder or theft. If we started compromising on the latter, our whole justice system would become compromised.

Observations in this area are relevant to the various efforts being made by churches, denominations, and other Christian bodies to compromise with the sexual revolution...

By supporting the addition of "sexual orientation" and "gender identity" (SOGI) to anti-discrimination laws, Christians would be implying that these are legitimate categories, that they are valid markers of human identity in the same way that race and sex are. But that is precisely what orthodox Christianity disputes, and it is precisely why we refuse to uphold such categories in our churches, schools, and other organizations.

In other words, orthodox Christianity denies the charge of bigotry in, for example, the refusal of a Christian school to hire homosexual teachers. Such a refusal is not bigotry because "sexual orientation" is not a valid category of human identity. It is a moral category, not an anthropological category. Refusing to hire someone based on SOGI is not analogous to refusing to hire someone based on race or sex; it is analogous to refusing to hire someone based on some other kind of sexually immoral behavior, such as polygamy or promiscuity...

American law is not written in stone, and the events of recent years have made it abundantly clear that LGBT advocates are not content simply to win the freedom to do as they please and let Christians (and others) opt out of participating...

There is an alternative, a less pragmatic and more courageous option. American law may not be written in stone, but God's law is—the Ten Commandments quite literally. The first of these calls us to have no other gods but God alone. We may say to an increasingly pagan culture, "No; God is God, and he has told us what is right about humanity and right for humanity. We will not sign on to these new categories of humanity you have created, which simply codify sexual immorality."

We may suffer for saying that. We may miss the window of compromise, and find ourselves facing an implacable foe. That foe may defeat us and take away our religious freedom. But at least we will not have given it away.