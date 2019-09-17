The Hinson/ Chandler Partnership

The fellow who worked in the group home owned by former Greensboro Deputy Chief James Hinson and former Sgt. Kevin Chandler is now in jail facing multiple sex offense charges.

We had described here previously Hinson's history.

It turns out that Chandler was among the 39 officers who filed an EEOC action against the city of Greensboro and its taxpayers.

Billy Jones reported several years ago that Hinson had been awarded nearly $140,000 of taxpayers' money with his lawsuit. I don't know how much Chandler got; or if Hinson received any further monies.

It would be interesting to know whether they used their payouts from these actions against Greensboro taxpayers to purchase and/or start up their group home.

The fact that Hinson will not be the new police chief is a blessing. Apparently the local left had turned against him because he was most recently a police officer who held a position of authority. During the height of the GPD fiasco nearly fifteen years ago, he was their hero.

But Hinson's fading off into the sunset does not mean the city will make a good choice selecting its new chief. It seems most likely to be an identity politics pick tailored to pacify the many anti-police activists in Greensboro.