Group Home Revelation Coincides with the Arrival of Hinson's Coveted Opportunity

Five weeks ago, I wrote here about Mark Walker's decision to invite Greensboro Police Department Deputy Chief James Hinson to testify before a House subcommittee in Washington. I wrote at that time:

Many of us recall Hinson well because he was one of the starring characters in Jerry Bledsoe's Cops in Black and White series in the old Rhinoceros Times. Hinson had led a successful racial insurrection against the police chief; and made a series of allegations and complaints of racial discrimination. But he was demonstrated in the series to have participated in a number of real and suspected instances of very serious wrongdoing. Hinson was a lightning rod.

But he also happens to be perhaps the most politically protected cop in the history of the Greensboro Police Department. In spite of all the real and alleged wrongful activities in which he had participated, he moved up the ladder all the way to deputy chief.

Then, a couple of things happened. First, the Greensboro police chief resigned; and it was widely presumed that Hinson would be a candidate to replace him. In fact, the Bledsoe series had reported that, many years ago, Hinson was acutely interested in who would lead the department; and had very strong beliefs about the kind of person that should be.

But then, a bombshell story was reported over the last week or so. Triad City Beat-- of all publications!-- reported that Hinson was the object of an investigation because a group home he owns has been accused of sexual abuse of its clients. This was highly ironic because some of the most high-profile journalists at Triad City Beat likely were highly supportive of Hinson's efforts during the David Wray saga nearly 15 years ago.

Hinson's very ownership of this group home was a matter of controversy a number of years ago. He was likely eager to take advantage of the largesse offered by the welfare state. But it was a clear conflict of interest because he was part of the command structure within a police department that regularly would have to respond to calls at that facility. In fact, he had direct supervisory responsibility over the officers covering that part of the city. The fact that he was operating such a facility undoubtedly would require his involvement and attention when he owed Greensboro citizens all of his best efforts

But nothing was done about it, of course. Greensboro's leadership was quite aware of the situation, and swept it under the rug.

The Rhino Times just reported that the Greensboro Police Officers Association has spoken out. The group correctly points out that Hinson is being treated differently than other police officers:

(W)hat is as troubling as the failure to report the incident is that the investigative unit of the Greensboro Police Department that investigates such allegations is under the direction of Hinson. So allegations made by a client, if reported, according to the police procedure, would be investigated by officers who work under the direction of Hinson, the owner and operator of the group home.

The Greensboro Police Officers Association press release expresses concern about another issue.

“It has been the long-standing policy and practice of the Greensboro Police Department that employees who are the subject of any criminal investigation, whether stemming from an on-duty incident or an off-duty incident, be placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the investigation. As such, numerous rank and file officers of the Greensboro Police Department have been subjected to this practice.

“One of the main purposes of the Greensboro Police Officers Association is to ensure the fair and equitable treatment of our members. Every employee of the Greensboro Police Department should be subject to the same treatment regarding administrative duty. The Triad City Beat reported on September 3, 2019 that a Deputy Chief of the Greensboro Police Department is currently the subject of a criminal investigation being conducted by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department, as well as the Guilford County District Attorney’s Office.”

“The policies applicable and uniformly applied to the rank and file officers of the Greensboro Police Department should be applicable and uniformly applied to all Greensboro Police Department employees, regardless of their rank.”

In fact, Hinson has been politically protected and treated according to a different set of ground rules for many years.

Would it not be astonishing if he were elevated to the position of police chief? But that would not even remotely be out of character for Greensboro's leadership.