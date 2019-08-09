Greg Holt is the Only Choice in the NC-03 Congressional Race

The choices in North Carolina's 3rd district congressional election in eastern North Carolina on Tuesday include a moderate, establishment Republican; a democratic socialist; a libertarian; and a strong, consistent constitutional conservative. Greg Holt is the preferred candidate.

The moderate establishment Republican in this race is Greg Murphy, a current state representative with a checkered voting record. We have written about this here before, which includes;

support of the repeal of HB 2, the law that was supposed to protect the religious liberty (and privacy) of Christians against far left municipalities' granting the LGBT crowds special rights;

support for a massive, wasteful bond package at the state level that will cost taxpayers plenty;

opposition to state treasurer Dale Folwell's attempt to save taxpayers money on the State Health Plan;

support and sponsorship of a massive new charity healthcare entitlement program-- a quasi-Medicaid expansion; and

support of green energy taxpayer subsidies.

This is an atrocious record. But in spite of this, some Republicans feel this man must still be supported. With that kind of attitude, we will never rid ourselves of these worthless, mushy, moderate establishment types. When the attacks from the media/left complex came on HB 2, Greg Murphy waved the white flag and surrendered. He also has shown that he is highly prone to jam wide open the spigots spending taxpayers' money; and jump on every establishment GOP bandwagon of policy compromise.

In fact, this is apparently why someone who was highly active with the county GOP in Onslow County, Lauren Laboy, decided to support Greg Holt, the Constitution Party candidate.

Greg Holt is a strong man of God who will not compromise on matters of principle-- unlike Greg Murphy. He is a solid limited-government, constitutional conservative who will not spend the taxpayers' money like a drunken sailor-- unlike Greg Murphy.

Greg Holt is the right choice on Tuesday.