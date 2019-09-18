Greensboro Among Worst Cities Nationwide for Healthcare Monopoly

A fascinating article over at Carolina Journal links to a report that studies and describes health care monopoly conditions nationwide. The report indicates that Greensboro ranks #4 in the country from the standpoint of hospital market concentration.
The study explains that highly concentrated markets lack competitiveness. This is, of course, a key characteristic of a monopoly.
It should never have been permitted to develop in this direction, to this degree.
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.