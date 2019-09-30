Trump Impeachment

During the early days of the Trump Administration (2.5 years ago), I had a post here that argued the Trump Administration needed to go on offense. I suggested his DOJ should be investigating and prosecuting flagrant wrong-doing among those democratic socialist figures who were already acting in a concerted manner to undermine his presidency.

Much time has elapsed; and now we are witnessing a whistleblower referral and impeachment inquiry orchestrated by the far left. Meanwhile, there has not yet been a single indictment or prosecution for the Russia collusion hoax; the fraudulent FISA searches and surveillance; Fast and Furious; the Clinton Foundation; the Clinton e-mail server; all the leaks from within the administration; the violence encouraged against police officers, and at political events and rallies; the Biden China/Ukraine corruption; and the fraudulent collusion between the media and the democratic socialist party to influence the primary election during the 2016 presidential race.

It has been a giant goose egg so far. The much vaunted, long-awaited Inspector General's report from the Justice Department has been pushed back further and further. He has already let Jim Comey off the hook, and some suspect the ever-postponed, big second report will ultimately be unhelpful also. The investigation by US Attorney John Durham is ongoing apparently; and it is unclear what fruits this will produce.

Trump's fate will ultimately depend on whether the Republicans hang together and support him. I have pointed out here many times before that he is effectively employed by Mitch McConnell and the Senate GOP caucus, because they have the power to remove him from office. And these swamp rats are fully capable of doing this. They are also capable of holding removal-from-office over Trump's head to extract various policy considerations from him. In fact, they probably already have.

It is entirely possible that the impeachment inquiry might be an attempt to forestall what might be otherwise forthcoming from the Inspector General report and Mr. Durham.

The intensity of the opposition to Donald Trump within democratic socialist ranks is unprecedented. But there have been opportunities to put them on the defensive and achieve some semblance of justice.

And those opportunities have been squandered thus far.

Meanwhile, some of those now virulently pursuing Trump were arguing more than two decades ago against Bill Clinton's impeachment and removal-- even though Slick Willie had perjured himself in a court of law during his presidency.