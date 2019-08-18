Tim Scott's Identity Politics Controls North Carolina Judicial Nomination

Tim Scott, the U.S. Senator from South Carolina, has enjoyed Tea Party support. He was appointed to the Senate by Nikki Haley.

Because of the GOP's narrow majority in the Senate, he was able to "throw his weight around' regarding Trump's nomination of Tom Farr for a federal judgeship in the eastern district of North Carolina. Scott's opposition effectively killed the nomination. The objections to Farr were his previous affiliation with Jesse Helms; some campaign techniques that allegedly were used at that time that were felt to be somehow adverse to blacks' voting; and his recent defenses of GOP gerrymandering in our state.

Trump nominated in his place a UNC Chapel Hill law school faculty member who is originally from Jamaica-- Richard Myers. The man is not even a native born American. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis apparently approved of the Myers nomination. The Daily Haymaker suggests that Tim Scott was a big supporter and cheerleader behind the Myers nomination.

Scott, however, is himself problematic. He was among those who favored removing the Confederate flag from the South Carolina state capitol. He took this position when Nikki Haley reacted in emotional, knee-jerk fashion immediately after Dylann Roof committed his dirty deed in Charleston. Scott also later took Trump to task over his essentially correct "both sides" statement regarding Charlottesville.

Scott is obviously becoming the voice of racial identity politics on the GOP side of the aisle in the U.S. Senate. And this has unfortunately dictated who will serve as a federal judge in North Carolina. His voting record-- while better than Lindsey Graham's-- is certainly not stellar.

Scott probably needs to go. He had enormous promise, but finds himself unable to lead in a color-blind fashion.