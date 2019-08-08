Teasing Out the Causes of Mass Shootings

There has been much conversation over the last week regarding what causes these horrible mass shooting events.

The corrupt media is a political player that seeks the solution it favors. That is one of the key drivers of the media drumbeats we witness repeatedly. Their other motivation, of course, is to benefit their compatriots in the democratic socialist party.

The fact is that the numbers of lives taken in mass shootings is dwarfed by the much larger numbers taken in daily urban crime by racial minorities. But the media/left talking point is that racism and speech against illegal immigration were responsible for these incidents. The desire to pin the responsibility on Trump, however, was undercut by the fact that both shooters have been shown to be political lefties for the most part.

Let's break it down.

What factors must be present for an individual to carry out a mass shooting?

First, there must be a lack of conscience. The killer never had their conscience fully formed, or it was not maintained over time.

Second, there must be a profound lack of morality and ethics regarding the primacy of valuing human life.

And third, the killer must lack the ordinary self-restraint that prevents the vast majority of people from committing such dastardly acts.

Many parties have attributed these episodes to mental illness. I think that is probably true in many instances-- but not necessarily in every single case. Certain mental illnesses can certainly cause conscience and/or restraint to erode.

But mental health treatment is not a panacea. Simply put, you cannot force people to be treated for mental illness except under very narrow circumstances. And forced treatment is much less likely to be effective in the mental health arena. Treatment will more likely succeed if the patient is a willing and eager participant.

Some have blamed video games and media depictions of violence. Commentators disagree as to whether studies suggest these might contribute. But it seems reasonable that violent media or video games can desensitize and anesthetize some people to violence and the taking of human life. (Be mindful that the numerous corporations purchasing television advertising shout out with their dollars that visual media depictions influence human behavior.)

One interesting comment came from Ms. Oprah Winfrey. It was astonishing that she made the statement that we need more people in church and practicing their religion. She decried the lack of a "moral center".

Let's remain mindful that Oprah for many years had been preaching a self-indulgent faith that emphasized "being spiritual" over commitment to involvement in church or adhering to the ancient Christian moral code. Those who followed her lead were terribly misled. But now, to her credit, she apparently believes that people need to go to church.

But Oprah was but one manifestation of the institutional and cultural forces that pulled our country toward secularism-- the media, the political and legal communities, the religious left, etc. And they all share responsibility for gun violence.

Blaming this problem on guns or on Trump is disingenuous. The fact is that we once did not have nearly as many of these episodes.

We need to look at what is happening to young men. We need to consider how many of them no longer have a sense of purpose, or any semblance of a satisfying life. The tide of illegal immigration and globalism has left them economically marginalized, and unable to marry and have kids. Radical feminism has also robbed them of their place in God's natural order.

Moreover, many of them have been raised in single parent families. This type of structure is much less likely to give them an indelible conscience, and the restraint needed to refrain from committing such horrible acts of violence. It often requires the involvement of a father to properly raise a boy and discipline him at critical stages of development.

The forces that led to sexual liberationism and cultural relativism regarding sex and family are unfortunately responsible for the epidemic of single parent homes we currently have. They also share responsibility for much of the gun violence we have.

Moreover, the forces that led us to eradicate public prayer, and public acknowledgments of God our creator, were horribly mistaken. People need regular reminders that they are accountable to God.

And yes, Oprah is right... finally. People need to go to church, and remain involved in it.

What do we do with the ridiculous crescendo repeatedly built up by the media/left complex on mass shootings? Ignore them until they show similar interest in inner city homicides. And do precisely the opposite of what they would recommend.