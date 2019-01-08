State-Sponsored Needle Distribution in NC

Hold on to your hat.

The North Carolina Family Policy Council reports that a bill passed by the General Assembly and signed into law by Cooper will sponsor the distribution of clean needles to drug abusers and addicts.

Of course, there are at least a couple of problems with this approach. It outright facilitates drug abuse. But it also inevitably creates the appearance of condoning it.

This has been a progressive agenda item for many years. And yet it was passed with Republicans in control of the General Assembly.

How many in our state have been led to think they should feel secure and confident that the Republicans in Raleigh will consistently do the right thing?