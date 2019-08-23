Proper Response to Winston-Salem Leadership: Boycott their Fair, and Set Dixie Up Elsewhere

I don't know much about Winston-Salem's city council. But it is fairly clear that a strong majority of its members are profoundly foolish-- not unlike their counterparts in Greensboro. That includes council members Adams, Besse, Burke, Scippio and Taylor, all of whom effectively voted to rename the Dixie Classic Fair. As we have noted previously, American cities are becoming veritable cesspools politically and culturally.

The residents of the Piedmont Triad and surrounding areas have a decision to make. If they continue to patronize this fair in Winston-Salem, they are also reinforcing this horrendous decision made by Winston-Salem leaders. That these politicians felt they had to respond to the delusional complaints of a grievance-mongering civil rights warhorse reflects very poorly upon the entire city.

If you continue to patronize that fair, you reward them. We need to boycott it.

But there is a wonderful, fortuitous circumstance demonstrated by our state's county map. It turns out that Forsyth County borders directly on five other counties, and obliquely on two others.

One of these counties needs to take initiative and start up their own huge Dixie Classic Fair to compete with the now-putrid fair in Winston-Salem.

Don't look to Greensboro and Guilford County. This lefty enclave is least likely to initiate such a response. And attendees at its own fair-- the Central Carolina Fair-- literally run the risk of getting shot by attending.

That leaves Stokes, Yadkin, Davie, Davidson, Surry and Rockingham Counties. One of these has enormous potential to be the gracious host of a new Dixie Classic Fair. And it would give attendees a more genuine rural experience than Winston-Salem.

Don't say it can't be done. Wayne County in eastern North Carolina has a huge county fair that is nearly as large as the old Dixie Classic Fair.

Let's vote with our feet, and create an alternative.