New York Times Cheers NC GOP Approach to Medicaid Reform

The phenomenon of the "puff piece" in the mainstream media is well known. Typically, a person, group, organization or program is selected for favorable journalistic treatment and promotion. Most often, the choice is made because it is approved politically or culturally.

This week, "health care reform" being implemented in the state of North Carolina was the object of a puff piece in the New York Times. The newspaper cited the secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services-- a Democrat-- and also the new leader of Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, both of whom served in the Obama Administration.

But the Gray Lady overtly fails to point out that the Medicaid reform it is heartily cheering was advanced and enacted by Republicans in the North Carolina General Assembly.

I will leave it to the reader to decide what that means with regard to the Republicans' recent approaches to health care. But if the New York Times likes it...