« Planned Parenthood Violates Right to Life | Main

08/29/2019

New York Times Cheers NC GOP Approach to Medicaid Reform

The phenomenon of the "puff piece" in the mainstream media is well known. Typically, a person, group, organization or program is selected for favorable journalistic treatment and promotion. Most often, the choice is made because it is approved politically or culturally.

This week, "health care reform" being implemented in the state of North Carolina was the object of a puff piece in the New York Times. The newspaper cited the secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services-- a Democrat-- and also the new leader of Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, both of whom served in the Obama Administration.

But the Gray Lady overtly fails to point out that the Medicaid reform it is heartily cheering was advanced and enacted by Republicans in the North Carolina General Assembly.

I will leave it to the reader to decide what that means with regard to the Republicans' recent approaches to health care. But if the New York Times likes it...

Posted at 09:26 PM |

|

Comments

Feed You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been saved. Comments are moderated and will not appear until approved by the author. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Comments are moderated, and will not appear until the author has approved them.

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)