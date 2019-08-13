Latest GOP Incursions into Health Care Markets

In the August issue of the Carolina Journal, Jordan Roberts wrote the Republicans should do the following regarding health care:

Engage in a debate about the specifics of health care policy. Republicans need to explain to voters how a more decentralized health care system would work. Bashing the ACA will no longer work. Reforms that amount to nothing more than watered-down versions of the ACA are an insufficient fix, as well. Republicans need to come to the 2020 election cycle with a detailed, extensive plan that returns power to the states and shrinks the D.C.-controlled behemoth that's now in place.

I have grown extremely jaded that the Republicans will do anything even remotely like this. The history of their statist contributions to health care in Washington over the last quarter century include accepting a charity care entitlement for children in exchange for welfare reform; adding an exorbitantly expensive prescription drug entitlement to Medicare; nominating Mitt Romney for president after he had enacted an Obamacare precursor in Massachusetts; refusing to repeal Obamacare, and proposing a statist replacement; and passage of MACRA.

In North Carolina, they refused to cut optional services in the Medicaid program; and they mostly refused to reduce eligibility for the program and the numbers on the rolls. They enacted a statist version of Medicaid reform, and forced health care facilities and doctors to transmit their medical records to the state so that payors could engage in Obamacare-like bean-counting.

What is the GOP's latest crusade? In Washington, they are trying to pass a bill to eliminate "surprise medical bills". This is an effort to control and limit the prices that doctors and health care organizations can charge and collect from patients when they do not participate in an insurance company's network.

"Surprise medical bills" are not a new phenomenon. This has been the norm literally for decades within the health care environment. What then has brought this issue to the forefront this year? I suspect that it is inspired and initiated by the insurance company lobby. The insurance companies likely perceive this is a way to gain an even stronger hand in contract negotiations. Legislation like this would seriously undercut the position of those negotiating with the insurance companies.

Of course, passing a bill to eliminate "surprise medical bills" would be a monstrous violation of the U.S. Constitution and private markets. It would be profoundly statist-- indeed, arguably, socialist. But that does not seem to be deterring the GOP.

Here in North Carolina, we learned today of passage in the General Assembly of a bill to allow and strengthen Association Health Plans under North Carolina law.

This is a positive step that has the potential to cut health insurance premiums for small and medium-sized businesses. But the Raleigh GOP accepts the premise that Obamacare requires these plans to cover pre-existing conditions. Premiums are therefore going to be higher than they otherwise might be.

When you have a party like the GOP that accepts federal supremacy and judicial supremacy; that is statist in orientation; and that is utterly opposed to rolling back the welfare state, then it is very unlikely we will see the type of approach advocated by Jordan Roberts. He undoubtedly has good intentions. And like him, I once engaged in wishful thinking regarding the GOP.

But then there is the matter of hard reality.