Job Announcement for Greensboro Police Chief

In the wake of the resignation of the city of Greensboro's current police chief, a job announcement appeared on the city website last night. We are taking the liberty of republishing it here:

Progressive, medium-sized southern city seeks exceptionally qualified applicant to lead its police department with 787 sworn and non-sworn employees. The ideal candidate will possess the following credentials or attributes:

The candidate will most optimally be a black, Jewish, bisexual, trangendered Hispanic who has converted to Islam. We need to check as many boxes as possible with this opening;

The candidate must thoroughly understand and accept that crime-fighting is not the main objective. The department must be viewed as a social service agency that pursues "diversity", "social justice" and "equity", and all the activities those objectives might entail;

The candidate must accept that certain situations must be handled in certain ways. For instance, when criminals resist arrest, police officers must be instructed not to press the issue. It is far better to release the criminal than to risk various accusations to which city leaders must respond. If citizens are reported to be agitated or delirious, officers must allow their condition to reach a natural conclusion, and refrain from intervening. If criminals speed away in a vehicle, they must be allowed to get away. Otherwise, city leaders will feel compelled to extend generous settlement monies to assailants or aggrieved family members who are motivated to "cash in" from adverse events that might ensue;

With respect to employee relations, the ideal candidate must be inclined to have low expectations that Greensboro police officers will actually fight crime. It is an unwritten rule that the most popular police chiefs in our city do not require much of officers. With respect to hiring, it is expected that the chief extend systematic advantages to minority applicants, and have lower expectations of them. Moreover, it is expected that minority officers be subject to much more lenient disciplinary standards than white officers; and

The chief's preferred method of policing must be unapologetically reactive. Allow the crimes to happen, and then half-heartedly clean up the mess.

The applicant can be assured that a chief with the right attributes, who follows the city's approach to crime control and managing the department, will be rewarded financially and with continuous, high esteem. But for the candidate who does not fulfill these expectations, the city's political and managerial class-- and various community activists who focus on police-related issues-- will make the chief's life absolutely miserable, and will quickly move to micromanage the department.

The city eagerly awaits your application.