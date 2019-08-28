Is the City's Down Payment Assistance Program Green?

Yesterday, I had written here about the city of Greensboro's down payment assistance program. This redistributionist effort is a near-perfect reflection of the city's corrupt machine politics. The city's development/real estate interests are fed; and the political victors deliver certain spoils toward favored identity groups.

But wait a minute. The program does not completely comport with the contemporary progressive/socialist agenda. Why? It encourages people to buy single homes or individual houses.

These are very bad things according to the temporary left. Developments with individual homes cut into green spaces and lead to sprawl. They tend to encourage use of the automobile. And they spread the human population over a wider geographic area.

What is the favored alternative? Cramming people into apartments or condos, preferably located along mass transit lines. This is a more green approach. Folks would tend to use cars less, thereby minimizing the use of the despised internal combustion engine. There would tend to be less of a carbon footprint. And natural areas would tend not to be disrupted nearly as much.

But the progressive/socialist crowd on the Greensboro City Council decided to subsidize and incentivize the purchase of individual homes instead of "going green".

They are not bothered by such inconsistencies. There are, alas, Higher Purposes.