Income Redistribution in Greensboro

Municipal governments usually do not get involved in charity programs because it is not part of their traditional mission. Usually socialist charity programs are funded at the state and federal levels. Conservatives might argue this should be otherwise-- that charity should be mostly local-- but in fact the state/federal model is how the American system currently works.

The city of Greensboro, however, has recently turned that model on its head. And it has enacted a charity program of which few citizens are likely aware outside of east Greensboro.

Brace yourself. The city is now extending $10,000 in assistance for down payments and closing costs on the purchase of new homes if you meet certain eligibility criteria based on income. An additional $5,000 is available if you buy in certain favored areas.

This assistance is provided in the form of forgivable loans-- which seems to be the only type of loan the city of Greensboro extends. It would be interesting to learn how many of these loans are repaid.

This disrupts the traditional role of city governments. But it also disrupts the usual system of checks and balances with regard to folks qualifying for mortgage loans. The ability to save for a down payment is a very basic indicator of creditworthiness. And the down payment assures the buyer has "skin in the game". But according to the city of Greensboro and its political leadership, that type of discipline regarding personal finances is no longer necessary. Just throw the down payment money at the buyer if they live or buy on the right side of town, and their income is below a certain level.

This is the type of weak-mindedness that led to the financial crisis and the Great Recession a decade ago.

Of course, Greensboro's program is a massive income transfer from property tax payers and payers of municipal fees to this select group of home buyers, mostly in east Greensboro. Renters also subsidize this income transfer to home buyers, but that is another matter.

The enactment of this program "snuck in" without many people noticing. I don't remember it being reported very prominently. And it ultimately benefits, of course, real estate interests in east Greensboro.

It is an indicator of the level of squalor in our local government. But what else is new?