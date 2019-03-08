Culturally Marxist, Anti-Science NC Governor Engages in Discrimination

Roy Cooper is a piece of work.

Within the last couple of days, it was reported that he issued an executive order forbidding that the state of North Carolina pay for "conversion therapy" that seeks to help LGBTQ individuals overcome any unwanted attractions and urges. The state, of course, processes payment for federal dollars and state dollars spent in health care.

Cooper stated that "being LGBTQ is an innate quality and not a disease, disorder, illness, deficiency or shortcoming". He therefore embraces the anti-science fiction that the media/left complex has tried to force upon us via indoctrination; and that they have also sought to intimidate us into accepting. It is quite ironic that Cooper's fellow travelers try to portray themselves as holding a sole claim to science and rationality.

This is the same governor that has behaved dishonorably on the matter of HB2 and transgender use of certain facilities in the state.

Of course, the existence of conversion therapy does not comport with the media/left requirement that LGBTQ tendencies be absolutely affirmed; and that those who refuse to do so must face serious consequences.

Cooper has been a liberal mainline Presbyterian. But it is questionable as to whether he is truly Christian. He is, after all, a cultural Marxist. It must be noted that many within his religious tradition have perpetuated the erroneous LGBTQ mindset described above, even though it is completely opposed to the natural order God laid down.

But the governor's executive order is a discriminatory act. It discriminates against LGBTQ individuals who want to pursue a certain type of treatment. It discriminates against orthodox Christians in the helping professions. It discriminates against a certain viewpoint, and those who hold it.

But it is, according to the sleazy left, an acceptable form of discrimination.

Cooper's executive order also reveals one of the big problems with socialized medicine-- or government-subsidized health care. Those who pay for care also control what care can be delivered, and what care cannot be delivered. Health care therefore becomes mercy to political fancies. Even anti-science political fancies.