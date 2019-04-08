A "Deplorable" Wins the Wyndham

J.T. Poston's victory at the Wyndham was a lot of fun to watch. It was gratifying to see a North Carolina native take the top prize. He apparently had loads of friends and family and Western Carolina folks at the tournament supporting him.

But I suspect the media celebrations will be at least somewhat muted and blunted.

What is the problem? First, he is a white male player who comes from a predominantly white/small town/semi-rural part of the state. He is from Hickory, NC.

Second, there is at least somewhat of an element of "privilege" in his background with a grandfather who played a great deal, and who introduced him to the sport.

And third, he seems to otherwise be a typical guy from small town/rural North Carolina. The PGA profile sheet indicates he enjoys hunting and fishing when he is not playing golf. That reveals interests and inclinations that are in sharp contradistinction to those of the region's urban media/left elites.

This situation is a bit reminiscent of when Madison Bumgarner, the premier baseball pitcher from the same region of North Carolina, began attracting major national attention several years ago. A Sports Illustrated story revealed how he is a country boy with a Christian background who enjoys rural pursuits. But his preeminence on the diamond, and his local ties, barely registered a blip with the regional urban elite media.

Folks like Poston and Bumgarner instead tend to be minimized and regarded dismissively. Imagine if Poston, Bumbarner, or any of their family and friends, had voted for Trump, and the word got out. They would be the objects of outright hatred.

J.T., savor the victory while you can.