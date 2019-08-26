A Couple of Interesting Factoids About Slavery and the Civil War

In the wake of the efforts by the North Carolina progressive/socialist crowd to eradicate our state's history and memory, this is an opportune time to recall a couple of bits of history.

Milton is a small town at the northern edge of Caswell County, right below the Virginia border. One of Milton's first citizens is an historical black gentleman named Thomas Day:

Mr. Day was a very successful African-American businessman who lived in North Carolina prior to the civil war. And it turns out that he owned slaves. His house still stands in Milton in which special events are periodically held.

The concept of a black slaveowner, of course, would tend to disrupt somehow the political and cultural talking points that are being disseminated about the southern United States. Examples such as Mr. Day tend to be swept beneath the rug.

But there is another story that is quite interesting of which I was completely unaware.

When hostilities first began at the onset of the Civil War, the states of North Carolina and Virginia were not yet involved. And they were not excessively eager to fight this particular war. In fact, North Carolina voted to remain in the Union during 1961.

What tipped them over the edge?

It turns out that the Lincoln administration approached the various southern states and demanded that each supply men for a planned attack on the state of South Carolina. Among the North Carolina leaders who opposed this demand were Governor John Ellis and Zebulon Vance. (Source: Boyd Cathey, The Land We Love)

Lincoln essentially forced the southern states to choose sides. His expectation was that they would fight another southern state. This demand was delivered after the northern United States had successfully rigged the economic playing field against the South during the several decades prior to the start of the Civil War.

The southern states Lincoln tried to squeeze were not inclined to fight South Carolina-- a fellow southern state.

The moralistic preening and virtue signaling on the left in connection with tearing down monuments and renaming festivals is completely unjustified. Their self-serving ignorance screams out for correction.