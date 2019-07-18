The Right is the GOP's "Justice Squad"

It has been fascinating to witness the bitter recriminations over the last several days within democratic socialist circles. The "mainstream" Democratic crowd has been quite upset with the "Justice Squad"; and also was quite unhappy over the impeachment attempt. They fear they are being hurt politically.

The irony, however, is that there really is not much distance between the "Justice Squad" and the rest of the democratic socialist party. The Squad engages freely in identity politics. It wallows in the Critical Theory approach that was popularized and disseminated by the Jewish community on their own side of the ideological divide. It is the Hate-America-First, Blame-America-First methodology.

But it must be noted that virtually the entire remainder of the democratic socialist community shares this perspective. The squad is merely more verbose and in-your-face than the rest of them.

The Republican side is quite different. There is major intellectual diversity within the GOP ranks. The GOP has moderates, liberals, progressives, globalists, incremental socialists, libertarians and establishmentarians.

But what about the strong social/cultural conservatives within the GOP ranks? What about the limited government, constitutional conservatives? What about the strong fiscal conservatives? What about the identitarian right? These latter groups described in this paragraph are the equivalent of the "Justice Squad" within GOP ranks. Many Republicans deeply resent when true conservatives push for their issues. They perceive these are too risky politically, and losers at the ballot box. They hold them at an arm's distance, and try to assure they will not rise to the surface. They just don't believe in these issues; and certainly don't want to prioritize them.

And unfortunately, we therefore have many ardent conservatives within the GOP coalition who are marginalized; and whose issues cannot see the light of day. They are truly the GOP's Justice Squad. But unlike the socialist side, they truly believe differently than their intraparty adversaries.

The socialists feel they can treat their Justice Squad types dismissively because they perceive there is nowhere else to go. The GOP treats conservatives similarly for the same reason.

But there is, in fact, another option for conservatives.