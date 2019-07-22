The Right Greg, and the Wrong Greg

Dan Bishop in the 9th Congressional District has used to his benefit a clever play on his name and that of his opponent, Dan McCready. We are hearing in his commercials about the "right Dan and the wrong Dan".

But it turns out that, in the 3rd Congressional District, we have a couple of "Gregs" running-- Greg Murphy and Greg Holt. Holt is the "right Greg"; and Murphy is the "wrong Greg".

Holt is the Constitution Party nominee; and Murphy is the Republican nominee.

Few people seem to know that Greg Murphy's Civitas Action ratings during his four years in the state House have been 67.7, 73.3., 87.5 and 83.3, respectively. His first two years in the General Assembly were therefore in the high 60's and low 70's. Those numbers are fairly unimpressive. Yet, he has secured various conservative endorsements and even approached the House Freedom Caucus. It gives the appearance that he tried to clean up his profile as his congressional candidacy approached.

We have written about Murphy previously. Among his most notorious votes are the following:

Against State Treasurer Dale Folwell's effort to save money on the State Health Plan:

To repeal HB 2;

To propose a massive new charity health care entitlement-- something similar to Medicaid;

To use taxpayer money to subsidize green energy; and

To pass a massive $2 billion bond package.

Check out and support Greg Holt's candidacy. Holt is a small business owner and a committed Christian conservative. He is, unlike Murphy, a limited government, constitutional conservative. He is the better man in this race. Indeed, he is clearly the "right Greg".