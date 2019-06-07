Powerful Illustration of the Debt/ Spending Problem: Is the Hour of Reckoning Five Years Away?

Does this sound a bit scary?

In five years, every dollar the United States government borrows will go toward interest payments on the national debt. Does that seem sustainable to you?

AAPS:

This is the penultimate “Ponzi finance” phase. As Craig Eyermann, creator of mygovcost.org notes, “If something cannot go on forever, it will stop.” The question is how painful it will be when it does.

Independent Institute:

According to the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Debt Management, the U.S. government is just five years away from the point where every new dollar it borrows from the public will go toward funding interest payments on the national debt.

That is the main takeaway from the Debt Management Office’s Fiscal Year 2019 Q1 Report, which featured the Office of Management and Budget’s latest projection of the U.S. government’s borrowing from the public...

When the national debt reaches the point where all newly borrowed dollars must be used to pay this mandatory expenditure, the U.S. government will have passed the event horizon that marks the boundary of the national debt death spiral.

The political class in Washington, D.C. is ignoring this problem. The socialists are more than happy to spend us into oblivion, and to propose ever-increasing charity programs of various types. The Republicans are profoundly fearful of implementing cuts to the federal behemoth; and really do not believe in limited, constitutional government. Both parties are buying votes by maintaining and increasing federal spending.

The two parties will not act until we are in the midst of a serious crisis. At that point, how likely is it that they will do the right thing? We can look to 2008-2009 as a predictor. That kind of mess is likely to be replicated, to the "nth" power.

The big question is when the economic meltdown is going to occur, and precisely how bad it is going to be. Every household needs to have a plan to prepare for when that day arrives.