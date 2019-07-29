Pandering for the Black Vote, Carolina GOP Edition

One of the political strategies launched by the national Republicans during recent years has been pandering for the black vote. There have been at least two major manifestations of this trend.

First, the passage of the First Step Act was hailed as a major priority and achievement. This was the "jailbreak bill" that would release hardened criminals from federal prisons because it would curry favor with the black community. Although it was advertised that only nonviolent criminals would be released, in reality those in federal prison are typically major criminals-- drug kingpins and the like-- whose activities spawn violence.

A second example was the effort to demonstrate solidarity with the cause of the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU's). Even though education is not constitutionally a legitimate federal activity, we saw many Republicans posturing and advocating for increase funding at the federal level. But these institutions ought not even exist if we truly want a color-blind environment in higher education.

Some of the Republican members of Congress taking these positions have been from right here in North Carolina. Trump himself was also part of these efforts.

Now, the socialists are pushing a "Second Look Act" that would build upon the mistakes in the First Step Act. Policy errors can sometimes snowball.

But here in the Triad, we were treated to some unexpected news last week. Deputy Chief James Hinson of the Greensboro Police Department was brought to Washington by Congressman Mark Walker to testify before a congressional committee on the matter of opioid overdoses.

Many of us recall Hinson well because he was one of the starring characters in Jerry Bledsoe's Cops in Black and White series in the old Rhinoceros Times. Hinson had led a successful racial insurrection against the police chief; and made a series of allegations and complaints of racial discrimination. But he was demonstrated in the series to have participated in a number of real and suspected instances of very serious wrongdoing. Hinson was a lightning rod.

But he also happens to be perhaps the most politically protected cop in the history of the Greensboro Police Department. In spite of all the real and alleged wrongful activities in which he had participated, he moved up the ladder all the way to deputy chief.

I have no idea why Walker would have felt Hinson had to come to Washington. There were probably hundreds of police leaders around the country who could have given that testimony who do not have Hinson's record. Yes, I know about "second chances"; and agree such chances should be extended to folks in the right way.

But the overall pattern of pandering continues.