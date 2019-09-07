"Medicaid Murphy's" Bill Sails Through Committee on Same Day He Wins GOP Primary-- and His Name is No Longer on the Bill

Rep. Greg Murphy is winning a big victory in the runoff election this evening for the congressional seat made vacant by the passing of Walter Jones. The Greenville area State House member-- a physician-- has come to be affectionately known as "Medicaid Murphy" in the eastern part of the state because of his sponsorship of a quasi-Medicaid expansion bill. The bill's sponsors attempted to make it more palatable to the GOP base by imposing work requirements; but it nonetheless represents a major governmental charity program expansion, and an increase in the federal deficit.

Murphy presented himself as a conservative during the primary season, even to the extent that he sought and received some significant endorsements. He even approached the Freedom Caucus in spite of his record.

But there has been no shortage of irony. His incrementally socialist bill sailed through committee today shortly after Governor Cooper had vetoed the GOP budget because it did not contain any kind of Obamacare-related Medicaid expansion. Murphy won the runoff in spite of his bill clearing committee only several hours before the polls closed-- and after he had run during primary season as a conservative.

But there was a further curious turn of events. His name is apparently no longer on the bill; and it is not entirely clear why that is the case. Here in Guilford County, Jon Hardister and John Faircloth had co-sponsored it. Donny Lambeth-- the former hospital administrator from Winston-Salem-- had been one of the primary sponsors. It received major Republican support during today's committee vote.

The general election for the congressional seat will be upcoming shortly. The only limited government, constitutional conservative in the race is Greg Holt. He is the Constitution Party candidate.