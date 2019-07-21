Regarding the Contemporary South

From a book review by Donald Livingston, Chronicles:

(T)he South is not just any region of the United States, like the Midwest, the Southwest, or even New England. From 1776 to 1860 the South was at the core of American identity. In the first 72 years under the Constitution, only five presidents were elected from the North. None served two terms; whereas five Southern presidents served two terms. All the territory beyond the original 13 states was acquired by Southern presidents.

As of 1860, the South was America: Washington, Jefferson, Madison, Monroe, Jackson, Calhoun, Clay, the Louisiana Purchase, the Alamo. But this Jeffersonian America was challenged with the formation of the Republican Party in 1854. It was a revolutionary party and a sectional party. Its goal was to consolidate the states into a centralized regime of crony capitalism ruled by the emerging New York-Chicago industrial axis. This aim stood in stark contrast to the America that Southerners did so much to create and sustain. So, they seceded and took the Founders’ constitution with them, word for word, except for a few reforms to prevent crony capitalism and to strengthen state sovereignty.

Unlike other regions, the South was once an independent country. It suffered defeat in one of the bloodiest wars of the 19th century and endured the humiliation of military occupation and plunder. Out of this Golgotha came a tragic view of human life and human nature that immunized the best of the Southern people against the ideological enthusiasms of the age.

In time North and South would be reunited, and the War would be seen as a battle over a contested American identity that existed among the Founders themselves. This gave the Confederacy an honorable heritage. Southern heroes such as Lee became models for emulation by all Americans. President Eisenhower kept a portrait of Lee in the Oval Office throughout his two terms.

But that America is as gone with the wind as the Old South itself...

(O)f Southern virtues, (readers) will... wonder whether the tradition that produced those virtues still exists. Have most Southerners been transformed into a nomadic, Sunbelted mass of deracinated Americans wearing Ray-Bans? It might seem so. In recent years, those leading attacks on Southern monuments have been Southern mayors, city councils, governors, and prominent leaders of Southern churches and denominations.

Today, two years after the tragic events of Charlottesville, one is hard-pressed to find a state or federal political leader willing to defend the Lee monument there, though it still stands by court order. A South whose leadership cannot (or will not) say a good word about Lee is in serious decline, if not already dead. Have Southerners lost their immunity to ideology? Have they internalized the Cultural Marxist mantra that America is structurally white supremacist, sexist, and homophobic to the point that they are morally disarmed by the dreaded charge of racism? The question applies not only to leaders but to rank-and-file Southerners as well, who failed to assemble en masse to protest the desecration and tearing down of their monuments.

Traditions do die, and usually with a whimper.