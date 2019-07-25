Local Liberal Church Conspires to Obstruct Justice, Undermine Rule of Law

A Greensboro church that is part of the United Church of Christ denomination-- i.e., the most liberal of the liberal mainline churches-- hosted a special event earlier this week.

The purpose? To teach illegal immigrants how to evade ICE. They taught the telltale signs they ought to be observing when ICE visits their communities, and even engaged in role-playing exercises.

Jordan Green at Triad City Beat approvingly reports the story. A counselor from within the Guilford County Schools system is featured; and of course, one of the ministers at the church also.

This represents overt conspiring to obstruct justice-- ironically, the same crime their side has alleged against Trump. It is conspiring to undermine the rule of law; and also aiding and abetting those who break the law.

But we are not supposed to notice these things because they are oh-so-compassionate. They are not compassionate, however, toward those who cannot make a decent living because of illegal immigration; or toward those victimized by the crime it spawns.

Those who aid and abet law-breaking ought to be held accountable in our criminal justice system.