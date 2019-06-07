S.M. Hutchens, Touchstone:

The feminist successes at castration—much encouraged by men who use it not to advance any women’s cause but to frustrate competition from other men—fail with the dying of the cultures where it is done. The suppression of maleness, as Camille Paglia has indicated and Christina Hoff Sommers has explicated, is a form of cultural suicide. A stable containing only mares and geldings hasn’t much of a future. Like the parasite that destroys its host, those organizations that advance the anti-maleness of egalitarianism, the apparently more benign form of feminism, as a principle of operation, as so many churches do, are terminally ill, learning the hard way that the maleness of males is necessary for survival.

If it sounds odd, as it does to many today, to characterize mere egalitarianism as anti-male, we must understand what it is that patriarchy among Christians stands against. The faith is less concerned today with the blatantly misanthropic and ultimately genocidal fish-needing-bicycle variety of feminism, since that is so patently absurd that it needn’t be opposed by anything but its definition. Rather, the principal concern of the Church’s quotidian struggles against feminism is its more presentable and seemingly more reasonable egalitarian form. This is the kind that, in its elemental desire to equalize the sexes—its elemental desire to equalize the sexes—denies maleness to the male, the maleness that in the social context produces patriarchy as its natural result. Sexual egalitarianism is a form of misandry—hatred of the masculine—and is just as radical and destructive as the more explicitly negative varieties.

Egalitarianism is not a positive concept involving a just equipoise of identical valuations, for this is part of Judaism and Christianity, too, in which the man and woman share the same physical and spiritual ground. Rather, it cannot be understood until it is acknowledged to be, like radical feminism, a negative force that denies the full weight and meaning of maleness to the man, a forced symmetry against nature and therefore also against nature’s Maker and his self-revelation in maleness.

It is a necessary axiom of this denial’s corrupted Christology that the maleness of Christ, in which all believers are found and defined as Christians, has no vital significance in respect to the incarnation of God...

All patriarchy, as understood and practiced by Christians, is represented in the first and principal article of the Creed: I believe in God the Father. We do not say God is equally something other than Father, or that he is like a father, or that his ineffability, or the necessities of apophatic theology, makes that identification in some regard abstract or metaphorical. Our faith does not place God’s Fatherhood outside the revelation of the unfathomability of the Father himself, as if there were any inadequacy in naming him in precisely the way we were instructed by his consubstantial Son, our Lord—for it is in our Lord Christ and in him alone that we know him as our Father in heaven.

Everything, existential and conceptual, that is good, true, and beautiful originates in and flows from the Father; all truth is suffused with the truth which is his very Person and is perfectly manifest through the Spirit in his Son. These are no new discoveries, but have been held, believed, and taught in his Church from the beginning. It is the herpetic denials of our age—especially those that claim to be Christian—that call for reaffirmations such as we are presenting here in what I hope will be the most dogmatic and unapologetic terms...

Feminism in its most elemental form is the frank and decisive rejection of maleness. Its egalitarian arrangement is the same rejection and attempt at male erasure, only with a different mechanism—one that involves the substitution of abstract and unsexed personhood for real human personhood, which, as Eric Mascall and others have reminded us, is always sexed.

Feminism in egalitarian form is worked out through attempts to reform or repair or equalize or correct or humanize maleness...

In this world, suppressed but not yet fully extinguished by the victory of Christ, the spirit of feminism seems to bear a name: Lilith...

In Jewish legend Lilith is a night-roaming demon who seeks to destroy the lives of birthing mothers and young children. My edition of the Encyclopedia Judaica shows a photograph of an amulet such as was hung in rooms where women were giving birth and children slept to ward off Lilith, whose hatred is thought to be specially concentrated upon them.

There is more than a bit of irony in the widespread adoption among the more radical type of feminist of the Lilith totem when it bears every mark of being an accusatory invention of the patriarchy she so passionately abominates. The legend, which appears to be very old, makes Lilith out to be Adam’s first wife, formed not from his body but, like him, originated from the dust of the earth. In that sense she is equal to him in a more intense but also more detached way than Eve. She, however, is said to have rejected Adam, refusing to render him the submission necessary for the begetting of children, and so denying to him fatherhood and patriarchy...

The essential character of the proto-feminist Lilith in her refusal of the man is therefore made out in the legend to be that of a killer, and specifically a hater and destroyer of new life, which she in her rejection of the man had in her gift but refused to give. It is no wonder that so many feminist organizations should have adopted her as their symbol, or that her spiritual offspring are marked by their devotion to the prevention of conception, abortion, low living, drug addiction, easy divorce, the removal of children from their parents in order to put them in the care of “experts,” bad schools that keep children ignorant in early youth and later transmute that ignorance into foolishness in what is called higher education, and to other evils, all propagated in the name of good...

(T)he history of heresy... involves a demonic struggle against not only the identity of God, but identity in God, and so also the creation formed in harmonic accord with his Person. The integrities we call a man, or a beast, or a tree, or a stone, receive from their Creator the identity in which they are themselves and no other (in Ipso, omnia constant!), and the devils don’t like it. They like to frustrate meaning by breaking things meant by God to be unbroken. (But never fear—God, to whom be all glory in heaven and earth, and who shall not be mocked, shall re-institute every good thing on even higher ground than before.)

Thus, St. Paul did not name the demons and give them poetic speeches as Milton did, but simply identified them as (and now we return to a standard translation) “principalities and powers, world rulers of this present darkness, spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places.” This is really as far as we need go in identifying Lilith, for whatever she may be, we know her works, and denounce them.

And that also, I think, is another way of saying what we are about here. God between us and evil.