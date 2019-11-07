GOP House Members Shaft American College Graduates, Workers

It was interesting that the socialist-controlled U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill last night that would open the floodgates of "high-skilled" immigration from India. But many GOP representatives voted in favor also. This bill deals mostly with professional and managerial-level positions.

I see a big problem here. Big money political donors want an expanded labor pool so that they can drive down Americans' earnings. The most apparent impact is in the tech industry, but other spheres are affected also. Large numbers of American college students are encouraged to go into the STEM disciplines because it is represented that there is a huge need for workers in these fields. But then, they must compete with foreign nationals for the jobs that are available when they graduate.

The tech industry uses these imported workers-- mostly from India and China-- as an "overlord" class over American workers; and has also used them to replace American workers. In the most egregious cases, Americans have been forced to train their foreign replacements.

Which North Carolina GOP congressmen voted for this mess? Budd, Rouzer, Holding, and McHenry. To their credit, Walker, Foxx, Meadows and Hudson voted against the bill.

It should be noted that Tea Party favorite Mike Lee has been one of the bill's big cheerleaders.

Obviously, there is no popular groundswell for this type of legislation. Recall that when the GOP held the U.S. House during the first two years of the Trump Administration, its leadership steadfastly refused to pass anything of value except tax cuts.

This bill passed after we have experienced a nearly six-decade long surge of immigration-- legal and illegal-- from non-Western countries. This type of immigration can reduce public safety, diminish cultural unity and undermine our national identity-- particularly when our elites are resistant to the premise that new immigrants must be assimilated. We now have many immigrants who despise the United States and its people.

It is fairly obvious that Thom Tillis will be eager to vote in favor of this legislation.

Trump himself has spoken in favor of high-skilled immigration-- and one big question is whether he will sign this bill, especially in view of the tech industry's hostility to his agenda and his supporters; and in view of the fact that Congress has not delivered ANY of his immigration agenda. This bill further opens the spigots without achieving any of the controls Trump has wanted from Congress.

It is a mistake to presume that Republicans are pro-American, and that they necessarily will fight for the best interests of the American people.