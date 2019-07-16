Democratic Socialist Judgments Reveal a Flawed Worldview

They are extremely judgmental.

On the House floor today, Speaker Nancy Pelosi-- of Italian Catholic descent-- essentially proclaimed that President Trump is a racist, and sought a vote to condemn him. She was unhappy with some things that he said.

Last week, here in North Carolina, a managerial-level employee at a regional health system pronounced that the trustees of the State Health Plan ought to burn in hell because their proposed changes would shut off the gravy train that had been flowing for many years. It was apparently regarded as unforgivable for these trustees to refrain from transferring inordinate amounts of taxpayer money so the health systems could continue to build their empires, and redistribute the monies as they see fit. The health systems, after all, are instruments of governmental power given the fascistic framework in which they operate; and therefore are to be regarded as untouchable. This particular employee-- the one who would consign the trustees to hell-- had a Jewish surname.

In the democratic socialist catechism, racism is the greatest of unpardonable sins-- just above homophobia and Islamophobia and misogyny and white supremacy. Anti-Semitism used to be on their list years ago; but that is a bit complicated these days because they readily welcome anti-Semites in their midst.

Refusing to raise and redistribute taxpayers' monies to bestow upon favored groups is also regarded as a major transgression within democratic socialist circles.

These positions need to be contrasted with those sins that are truly unpardonable.

Jesus Christ in His time taught that the only unpardonable sin was blasphemy against the Holy Spirit. Billy Graham's organization explains further that this sin involves a "refusal to accept the witness of the Holy Spirit to who Jesus was and what He had come to do, and then submit (oneself) to Him". The implication is that we cannot reject God.

But the democratic socialist viewpoint openly and rebelliously rejects God every single day. They enshrine abortion as a sacrament. They institutionalize and legitimize same-sex marriage, and persecute those who disagree with it. Those are but two examples of their willful separation from God. Pelosi, of course, is a great example.

They condemn the speck in the eyes of other people; but ignore the plank in their own eye. They reject God-- which is the truly unpardoned sin. We ought to pray for their salvation-- for their accepting Jesus Christ, and submitting to Him.

When I read about various Washington Republicans condemning Trump's words, I can only shake my head. Their repeated pearl-clutching routine accepts unquestioningly the skewed civic theology imposed upon us by the socialists. These Republicans refuse to recognize how thoroughly and systematically their opponents emphasize the wrong values.

By the way, I don't think that what Trump said was racist. Telling someone who hates the United States that they should return to-- and fix-- the areas from which they come is not racist. But even if it was racist, it would not be an unpardonable sin. Some of us are grateful he is willing to say some necessary things that others are too petrified to verbalize.