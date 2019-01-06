Trump's Engineered Failure

Thank the GOP and the democratic socialists-- both.

Wayne Allensworth, Chronicles:

Yes, there will be elections, and they may be worth voting in, but the disaster has already happened. The Orange Man’s MAGA Show looks to be winding down after a somnambulant Donald Trump signed a spending bill that apparently undercuts any efforts to control our southern border. The signal having been given, that border is now seeing levels of illegal immigration not experienced in years. Forgive the cliché, but demography is, in fact, destiny, and Trump, in a bizarre display of bluster coupled with ignorance, seems to have frittered away what was likely our last chance to salvage the train wreck that is today’s U.S.A. by means of our moribund political system. It was nice while it lasted.

Call them The Swamp or the Deep State, or what have you—the People Who Matter have worked hard at showing us that, despite Middle America’s naive faith in “our democracy,” they will do what they will, whatever the results of national elections may be. Globalism is their aim, and they mean to achieve that aim come what may. Middle America bet on a long shot, hoping to salvage our withered republic by electing Donald Trump, and he was, to the horror of complacent and overconfident Swamp denizens, miraculously elected, but the former reality-TV star proved to be an easy mark for the Swampsters and their executive arm in the Deep State. It would have been a close call even if Trump had been competent, of course, but the Donald did not show up when he was most needed, and appears to have handed over his presidency to Javanka and a cabal of NeverTrumpers...

The Swamp, however, is impatient and wishes to hasten the demise of the old American remnant...

Any measure that hastens permanent leftist political rule will be considered. So as not to be shown up by the looney left, a number of ever-unreliable Republicans representing Congress’s nominal right joined in with the Dems to overturn Trump’s declaration of a National Emergency on the border crisis. Message received, and understood.

The use of police-state “investigations,” bureaucratic stonewalling, and “fake news”; the suppression of dissent by the tech totalitarians at Google, Facebook, and Twitter; and the refusal of other corporate giants to serve anyone with heretical views have moved this country a long way down the path to a banana republic. If the People Who Matter don’t like the looks of a winning candidate, the Deep State can roll into action, as it did after the 2016 presidential election. The postelection coup hasn’t quite come off, but hemming in an ineffectual president will suffice.

Following banana-republic logic, the political game should be tit-for-tat. The losers in an election expect to be in jeopardy of losing all in a zero-sum game, so they might consider mounting a countercoup. As it stands, however, the GOP’s “beautiful losers” don’t appear actually to want to win, even after Trump showed them how to do so in 2016. They are for the most part content to take their lumps while maintaining their Beltway sinecures. The transformation of the Republican Party into a populist vehicle aimed at defending Middle America appears to have stalled, at least at the national level.