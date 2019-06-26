Trump's Endorsement of Thom Tillis

It was not entirely unexpected that President Trump would endorse moderate-to-liberal Republican Senator Thom Tillis in his upcoming primary.

Trump has done this type of thing previously. For instance, he endorsed Mitt Romney in Utah; and Romney proceeded to talk trash about him and undermine his agenda.

A few considerations likely led to Trump's decision. First, he is acceding to conventional, establishment GOP wisdom regarding who is most likely to retain the seat. He more than likely shares that perspective.

Second, Trump is effectively employed by Mitch McConnell, who has the power to remove him from office if the socialists vote to impeach in the House. McConnell obviously wants Tillis because the North Carolina Senator is quite compatible with him, both ideologically and strategically. Tillis effortlessly had become part of the Washington mess.

Third, on most political matters-- excluding trade and immigration-- Trump is more compatible with the establishment GOP than with conservatives.

Most will recall that Tillis recently did a complete about-face with regard to supporting the President's immigration-and-borders agenda. He had previously done everything he could to undermine Trump; but when he was faced with imploding poll numbers recently, he turned on a dime. It was arresting to watch.

In spite of that history, Trump showered Tillis with favorable endorsement language:

"Thom is tough on Crime, Strong on the Border and fights hard against Illegal Immigration."

Of course, none of this is true. Tillis supported the jailbreak bill that passed the Senate. And his record on the border is indisputably atrocious. Even the president's most ardent supporters must admit that Trump is prone to, er, overstatement.

Unfortunately, this endorsement might carry significant weight in the GOP primary.