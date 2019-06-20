NC GOP to Grant In-State Tuition to Illegals?

The Daily Haymaker had reported recently about a bill that is working its way through the North Carolina General Assembly. The bill would grant state residency to non-citizens who graduate from the public schools in North Carolina. This is very significant because it would qualify the children of illegal aliens for in-state tuition at state colleges and universities.

The bill has already passed the North Carolina Senate. There was absolutely no opposition. It passed its first reading in the House and is in committee right now.

Let's think about this. More specifically, let's think about high school graduates from Virginia and South Carolina and Tennessee and Georgia-- all of which border on our state. Let's imagine that many of these graduates are from families that had been in the United States for one hundred years or more. These students would have to pay full out-of-state tuition if they attended one of our state colleges or universities in North Carolina.

But under the Republicans' bill, the children of illegal aliens would get in-state tuition. Again, the graduates with longstanding roots in Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee would be left out in the cold. And the children of illegals would pay the same tuition as families that had been in North Carolina for hundreds of years.

Let's hope this bill dies quietly. Passing it would be precisely the wrong thing to do. It would be a major injustice. And it would grant the illegal population in our state prerogatives they ought not have.