More GOP U.S. District Court Judge Failures in NC

Item: Judge Thomas Schroeder is enforcing a consent degree agreement after the Cultural Marxists sued over HB 142, the much-watered-down replacement for HB 2. He had previously ruled that transgender individuals can use the rest room of their choice. Schroeder was nominated by George W. Bush when Elizabeth Dole and Richard Burr were helping him identify judicial nominees.

Item: Judge William Osteen overturned a ban on abortion after the 20th week of pregnancy that had been passed by the North Carolina General Assembly. Osteen was also nominated by Bush when Dole and Burr were providing input on potential nominees. (Osteen famously had dropped the ball when he was given the opportunity to issue a solid homosexual marriage ruling several years ago.)

We are often told that we must elect Republican presidents and United States Senators because of judicial nominations. But in North Carolina-- a state that used to be identified as part of the Bible Belt-- the party that appeals to Christian conservatives repeatedly refuses to deliver.

We later learned that Osteen is part of a liberal mainline Protestant denomination. You might think that such an individual might warrant a higher level of scrutiny because they might turn out to be... liberal.

The fundamental problem, of course, is that many Republicans themselves at the very highest levels are moderate-to-liberal on various important issues. And the party's conservative base is repeatedly, systematically deceived.