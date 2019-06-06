Local Judges: What to Do About "Our Babies" Getting Killed?

HT: Matt

Several days ago, a Guilford County Superior Court Judge-- Lora Cubbage-- was handling a murder case. A 21 year old male was responsible for shooting and killing a 16 year old female who had tried to steal marijuana.

Cubbage became teary eyed and referred to both the murderer and the victim as "our babies". Cubbage is black.

Another article suggests that Cubbage had sharply reprimanded a 27 year old drug dealer for involving a 19 year old in the sale of marijuana to a 16 year old. It is unclear whether this is the same case.

Meanwhile, another Superior Court Judge, David Hall from Winston-Salem, was quoted indicating that something had to be done about all the violent crime in Guilford County. Of course, he was really referring to the violent crime in Greensboro.

But the question is precisely what can be done. Referring to the perpetrator and the victim as "our babies" does not achieve anything. Instead, it reinforces the psychology that the reality of their behavior cannot be fully confronted, and that justice cannot be truly done.

Reprimanding people who get caught does not really achieve anything, either. Saying abstractly that something needs to be done, while true, also is ineffectual.

To confront crime in the black community, one must fix the cultural rot that produces it. That means restoring the black nuclear family, and placing strong, Godly black men at the center of it. That means reversing all the corrupted attitudes and behaviors that undermine that goal.

That also means God Himself needs to intervene, and that He needs to use a much higher quality of black leadership locally than we have typically seen in the past.

But to reduce crime, you also have to be willing to prosecute crime to the fullest. And you need to be willing to accept the preventive, proactive policing that drives down crime rates. That means accepting some of the inconveniences and downsides that might be associated with such policing. You can't truly want lesser crime if you are unwilling to accept a vigorous criminal justice system and conscientious policing.

To get to C, you must first do A and B. It does not happen overnight, but it can happen much quicker than anyone can imagine if people are truly committed to it, and get behind it.