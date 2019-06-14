Guilford Legislator/ Pastor Draws National Attention for Anti-Life Vote

An interesting blog post at the Family Research Council website states that four pastors serving in the North Carolina General Assembly voted against the recent Infant Born Alive veto override attempt.

One of these four legislator/pastors is Guilford County's Amos Quick. His web page on the General Assembly website indicates he serves as pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in High Point. He had previously been an attendee at the church known for the hyperpoliticized ministry of Rev. Cardes Brown.

Quick's former service on the Guilford County School Board was marked by his opposition to school discipline measures and expressed concern over School Resource Officers, or police stationed at schools.

His affiliation with the democratic socialist party made it much more likely that he would vote against human life. His past dabbling with racial identity politics is unsurprising; but this particularly indefensible recent vote highlights the evil that prevails in wide swaths of the politically active black church.

We cannot assume that the black church is monolithic, but it is certainly possible to see patterns.

Recall how we had been told in the past that Martin Luther King, Jr.'s putative moral vision and authority required that we respond in a certain manner. Recently, it was revealed that King had participated in orgies with female church members when on the road, some of whom might not have been terribly willing to acquiesce.

Against such a backdrop, it is fairly unsurprising that Quick voted against life. This is, after all, the politically active black church.