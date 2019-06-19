Greensboro Taxes, Fees Skyrocket

The news is grim (HT: Greensboro 101):

Property taxes are going up 5% ;

are going up ; Water and sewer rates are hiked by 4% ; and

are hiked by ; and A $2.50 per month recycling fee also is being added.

Remain mindful that water and sewer rates have been increased seemingly every year; and property taxes were effectively increased because of revaluations within the last several years.

We have a 100% democratic socialist city council. When they changed their terms of office to four years, they became less accountable to the public. They fervently believe in a robust, bloated public sector locally that engages in many activities not considered to be core functions of municipal government.

The socialists at the Greater Greensboro Politics Facebook page are undoubtedly sitting up, clapping like seals, and chanting, "Goody, goody!"

Justin Outling, who apparently will be running for mayor during the next cycle, is positioning himself as the sole fiscal conservative on the council. John Hammer reports at the Rhino Times:

Councilmember Justin Outling asked if he could speak and started an explanation about why he was not supporting the budget. He commended City Manager David Parrish on crafting a budget that would pass, and added, “I regret I cannot support the budget as proposed. It includes a material tax increase, and fee increases without first even attempting to trim all the fat in city operations.” He also noted that with the budget the City Council was increasing its own compensation and he couldn’t vote for that.

The city of Greensboro is nearly a lost cause politically. The city is majority-minority territory; and it is largely up to the donor class to lay down the law with council members, and keep things in line. That has not worked for a long time.

Be prepared to have ever increasing amounts of your tax monies squandered. And the performing arts center, with its annual operating deficits, is not even open yet.