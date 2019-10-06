Greensboro Gearing Up Surveillance State

Isn't technology wonderful?

A couple of weeks ago we had written about the city of Greensboro's plans to re-institute its despised red light camera program. Now, we learn that the city is also considering an automated program that would use electronic monitors to ticket drivers for speeding.

Imagine driving down the road, and later finding a summons in your mailbox because you had been electronically monitored and found to be driving five miles per hour over the limit at a strategic location. Because technology is getting cheaper, the monitors perhaps can be nearly ubiquitous.

Imagine receiving these summonses repeatedly; and being forced to pay tribute to the local statists, and appear regularly before the courts to retain your driver's license. Imagine what that would do to your quality of life living in this city; and the shackles associated with being forced to adhere to artificially low speed limits on many local roads. It would change the experience of driving dramatically.

A recent N&R article by Richard Barron shares the details:

... (T)he city might have another traffic monitor to keep you on your toes: Fischer said speeding cameras may be next.

"It depends on how serious the public is going to take Vision Zero and whether they would support speed enforcement,", he said...

In the meantime, Fischer will begin having informal discussions with council members to gauge their reaction and bring the issue to a vote within the next few months.

Adam Fischer is a pointy-headed bureaucrat who is extraordinarily eager to sting Greensboro drivers. He is apparently a big fan of George Orwell, and seeks to replicate what the author was describing many years ago.

Fischer speaks the language of safety, but there is much more at work here. This initiative he is pushing is part of the modern progressive/socialist project that absolutely detests automobiles and drivers; and that seeks to penalize and disincentivize them as much as possible.

We are experiencing yet another delightful reflection of Nancy Vaughan's leadership.

Barron's article cites a survey that purportedly demonstrates that Greensboro residents support all of this awfulness. One can only imagine how that survey was tilted.

Residents need to give their council members a piece of their mind.

Perhaps the only thing that might save us from this mess is the fact that local African-American drivers might receive just as many summons, and will presumably be quite unhappy about it also. But of course, that depends in part on where the monitors will be placed.