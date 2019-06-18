Closing of Local Elite Jewish Academy-- conceived in financial fraud-- a Net Positive

The news last week that the American Hebrew Academy was closing was quite a shock. There is enormous, unspeakable wealth in the American Jewish community; and if there is a will to keep this institution alive, it will happen.

It must be recognized that this institution's founding legacy was marked by financial fraud. A very wealthy local Jewish man, Chico Sabbah, had started up and run a reinsurance company. This is a type of insurance company that protects other insurers against catastrophic financial losses. After 9/11, Sabbah's company was subject to enormous claims; but the company was unable to meet its obligations to its clients, in part because money had been taken from its reserves and directed toward this school. It had insufficient reserves when the claims rolled in. EZ Greensboro has the details.

Getting started on the basis of financial fraud is not a good omen. Sure enough, last week we learned that there had been insufficient demand for a progressive Jewish boarding school, even though it was theoretically drawing from afar. And its donor base had collapsed.

It is a beautiful, expansive property. One merely needs to drive along the periphery to understand the resources that were required to develop it.

I do not take joy in the closing of this institution because lives will be disrupted-- both staff and students. I hope they all land on their feet.

But it is a net positive for this school to close. We have written here previously about the worldview of contemporary Judaism, the core values of which are cultural relativism, secularism, radical feminism, socialism and sexual liberationism. It really is best if these values are not transmitted and disseminated; and from that standpoint, closing the institution is really the best possible outcome.

But interestingly, other core values of contemporary Judaism include diversity and multiculturalism. This school, however, was not founded to promote diversity within. The founders were extremely interested in transmitting and reinforcing Jewish culture and tradition to the students. In fact, that is why the school was started up in the first place.

Their goal was not to represent other cultures and traditions and worldviews equitably within their own institution. It was an ethnocentric exercise.

Of course, that community has tended to regard white Christians in the United States as pathological if they are interested in perpetuating their own culture and identity. But it was apparently acceptable within their own community.

It will be interesting to see whether the school is resuscitated by wealthy Jewish donors. Perhaps they will see the handwriting on the wall that the demand simply does not exist.