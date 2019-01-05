NC 3rd Congressional District: GOP Will Have Two Deficient Run-off Candidates, Both Physicians

The primary results last night were not entirely unexpected. Two physicians-- Rep. Greg Murphy and Joan Perry-- will face off against each other during the July runoff primary election for the 3rd Congressional District. This district is in the eastern part of the state of North Carolina.

I had written about this race a couple of weeks ago. Dr. Murphy, simply put, is not a conservative-- and some might argue that he is an incremental socialist in view of the fact that he has proposed a massive new governmental charity program. He was among those who engineered a vote to prevent State Treasurer Dale Folwell from proceeding with his plan to reduce taxpayer costs due to the State Health Plan. He also recently supported a massive new state bond program. He voted to repeal HB2, allowing municipalities to force businesses to allow biological men in women's restrooms and locker rooms. He also voted to use state taxpayer dollars to subsidize green energy initiatives. The Beaufort Observer has the details.

Dr. Joan Perry has her own issues. She was caught opposing President Trump's national emergency declaration on the border wall, and then reversed her position. Only several short years ago, she had supported the Democrat Mike McIntyre for Congress. Her own campaign biography indicates she served on Pat McCrory's health and human services transition team; but McCrory's record in this area turned out to be a bust. She also served on the failed UNC Board of Governors. We only need to have witnessed the Silent Sam debacle to understand how severely the Board of Governors failed leading the UNC system. She obviously had cozied up to the state establishment to get these appointments.

Both of these candidates are undoubtedly nice people, and will have many supporters, but they are not going to be strong conservatives. They might be conservative on some individual issues, but there are going to be gaping holes-- as is often the case with Republicans. Regardless of the outcome of the runoff election, it appears doubtful that the Republicans will have a limited government, constitutional conservative running in the general election.

But there is an alternative that is much better.

Greg Holt is the candidate of the Constitution Party. You can read his stand on the issues here. Holt is an unabashed limited government, constitutional conservative. He understands the need for strong borders; and is genuinely pro-life.

The fact that Murphy and Perry survived the primary is a clarion indicator that the GOP primary electorate has its limits. Voters in the 3rd Congressional District need to look at Greg Holt if they want to support a better alternative.