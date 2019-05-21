Nationalism in the UK and USA

It is being reported today that British Prime Minister Theresa May is seeking another Brexit referendum.

The European Union elections are scheduled for Thursday this week. Britain should never have been part of this election because Brexit should have already occurred. But May did everything she could to block it while seeking to maintain the appearance that she was doing otherwise. She is a toady of the establishment. Her party is therefore facing potentially a huge defeat in the elections on Thursday.

May is the British equivalent of the prototypical, worthless establishment Republican in the United States. The British people sought a nationalistic outcome that would restore their national sovereignty. Similarly, the American people during the 2016 election also sought a nationalistic outcome. But folks like Richard Burr and Thom Tillis have sought to invalidate that vote, similar to what Teresa May was achieving in the UK.

The media/left complex likes to demonize and negatively stereotype those who support Brexit in the UK; and those here who support what President Trump is trying to do on the matters of immigration and trade.

But Pat Buchanan accurately describes their motivations, which are entirely legitimate:

If one could identify a cry common to populists, it might be: "We want our country back!"

Whatever may be said of populists and nationalists, they are people of the heart. They love their countries. They cherish the cultures in which they grew up. They want to retain their own unique national identities.

What is wrong with that?

Patriotism is central to nationalist and populist movements. Globalism is alien to them...

The nation, the patria, is the largest entity to which one can give loyalty and love.

It will be interesting to see what happens on Thursday in Great Britain; and whether it somehow presages what we might see here in the United States.