Local/ Regional Notes: Silent Sam, Greensboro Tax Increases, Rally for Abortion and Pence in the Gate City

A few observations on some items of interest:

The UNC Board of Governors has essentially announced it is not going to restore the Silent Sam monument to any location on its former Chapel Hill campus. The board chairman is unashamed of his pusillanimity; and appears quite unconcerned that he is in violation of state law. This Republican-controlled body is responding precisely as Republicans often do-- in a manner that is deathly afraid of the corrupt media and its allies on the left. Remember that for Republicans, there are only three types of battles worth fighting-- tax cuts, military interventions and district lines. Everything else is negotiable. These are typical weak-minded Republicans on the UNC Board of Governors. That the Board is in violation of state law is being conveniently glossed over. But this is unsurprising. After all, the perpetrators of the dirty deed-- toppling and dismantling the monument-- have been given a mere wrist slap by the courts. The left is fond of whining about injustice. But in this case, the greatest injustices are that the law is being ignored; and that the criminals are not truly repaying their debt to society or making restitution. The Greensboro City Manager is proposing a tax increase. The News and Record dutifully reminded us that this would be the first tax increase in more than a decade. Of course, the headlines ignore the revaluations that take place periodically which have the effect of increasing property tax payments. In addition, they ignore the fee increases that have occurred, it seems, nearly every year. The article cites efforts to increase pay levels of some city employees and also the city's debt payments. Many unnecessary expenditures and projects have been undertaken by the city over the years, and we are now paying the price. In the past, the city's African-American community has not wanted property tax increases-- because many of them are solidly middle class and own homes. But now, that source of restraint is apparently no longer effective. Many of the city employees to get pay raises, of course, are also African-American. A rally in downtown Greensboro demanded that legal abortion on demand continue. This bloodthirsty crowd of 100, suffused with evil, is apparently fond of barbarism and of taking human life. It is tragic that we have so many in our midst who are so terribly lost spiritually, and who advocate for such awfulness. As I drove home from work today along Cone Boulevard and Holden Road, I saw what must have been dozens of police officers and patrol cars blocking streets and redirecting traffic. I had never seen so many police at one time in Greensboro; and in fact, previously would have had no reason to believe we even had this many, because they are only sporadically seen. The occasion was undoubtedly the visit of Mike Pence to an Irving Park mansion to help Thom Tillis. Many Greensboro commuters had their drive home prolonged today; and it was to assist a gentleman get re-nominated who does not even remotely deserve it.