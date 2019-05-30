How Many Will Oppose Tillis in the GOP Primary?

A post by Carter Wrenn, who is working for Garland Tucker, discusses some polling results that ordinarily would indicate Thom Tillis is highly vulnerable in the GOP primary next year. (HT: JH)

And Tillis ought to be vulnerable. He has done absolutely nothing of value since arriving in Washington four years ago except voting to confirm judges Trump has nominated. Otherwise, nothing... nada.

Of course, he was quick to ingratiate himself with Mitch McConnell as soon as he got there. In fact, it is reasonable to assume he brown-nosed McConnnell even before he arrived in D.C.

And remain mindful that McConnell has actively stymied the presidency of Donald Trump by controlling which administration nominees will be confirmed; by helping instigate the Mueller investigation; and by assuring Trump's favored legislation will not pass. Tillis is part of that crowd, and part of that mindset.

So who will oppose Tillis in the GOP primary?

Of course, there may be others that become apparent over the next several months.

As more candidates throw their respective hats in the ring, they will split the anti-Tillis vote. In fact, that is one of the GOP establishment's key strategies to protect incumbents. Tillis becomes more likely to survive the primary as additional candidates run. We already have at least two running against Tillis. Neither Tucker nor Smith have a solid, deep base of support; but Tucker's candidacy is attracting some level of interest.

Running statewide is very challenging. It obviously helps to have money as well as name recognition. The establishment GOP fights conservatives with much more ferocity than it fights the left.

There is one other issue, however. The GOP primary electorate itself is not uniformly conservative. It has many moderates... and some liberals... and a fair number who align mostly with the establishment GOP.

Will any of Tillis' challengers be able to run the gauntlet? This will be interesting to watch.