Guilford County Schools Closed for Statewide Teachers' Rally that Only Attracted 1,000 Statewide

First in Freedom Daily reports that the statewide May Day teachers' rally in Raleigh attracted only 1,000 participants. And the Raleigh News and Observer, which is ordinarily biased toward the far left side of the political and cultural spectrum, even admitted that the event sponsors circulated a false photograph to make it appear that attendance was higher.

It must be noted that the Guilford County Schools system closed because administration maintained numerous teachers had already indicated they were not going to show up for work; and it was going to be difficult to keep the system up and running.

This is a horrible reflection on the county schools system administration and our leftist school board. They closed for a rally that attracted only 1,000 statewide. One can only imagine how many of these were from Guilford County; but it is important to remember that other urban school systems participated also.

Even worse, the school superintendent and the school board sent a clear message that they permit their employees to make policy decisions regarding when schools will be open, and when they will close; that they will not make extraordinary efforts to keep the schools open; and that they refuse to hold accountable those employees who refuse to show up for work. These are employers who refuse to act like employers.

I cannot recommend that anyone entrust their kids to these people.