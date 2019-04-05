Constitution Party USA to Hold its 2020 National Convention in Charlotte

The Constitution Party USA has decided to hold its 2020 national convention in Charlotte, NC.
Because there is a presidential election next year, the party's presidential candidate will be nominated in Charlotte. Specific dates have not been set; but it will likely be held around late April or early May.
This is exciting news for limited government, constitutional conservatives in the state of North Carolina who share the party's seven principles.
Comments
You can follow this conversation by subscribing to the comment feed for this post.